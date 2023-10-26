Foster-Hernández listos por titulo WBC en Cancún El campeón superpluma del WBC, O’Shaquie Foster, y Rocky Hernandez, se presentaron por primera vez en la playa de Cancún, México. Los dos se enfrentarán en el evento principal de la cartelera de boxeo Matchroom el sábado en Cancún. Conferencia de prensa inaugural de Kingry-Duarte Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

