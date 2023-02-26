El miembro del Salón de la Fama del Boxeo Floyd “Money” Mayweather hizo su tan esperado debut en el ring en el Reino Unido el sábado contra la personalidad de la telerrealidad Aaron “The Joker” Chalmers en una pelea de exhibición en el famoso O2 Arena en Londres. Trabajo fácil para Floyd, quien domino a Chalmers en los ocho rounds. No se anuncio alguna decisión. Según los medios británicos, la arena estaba “prácticamente vacía” y las entradas tenían grandes descuentos.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.