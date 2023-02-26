Floyd Mayweather hizo un combate de exhibición en Inglaterra El miembro del Salón de la Fama del Boxeo Floyd “Money” Mayweather hizo su tan esperado debut en el ring en el Reino Unido el sábado contra la personalidad de la telerrealidad Aaron “The Joker” Chalmers en una pelea de exhibición en el famoso O2 Arena en Londres. Trabajo fácil para Floyd, quien domino a Chalmers en los ocho rounds. No se anuncio alguna decisión. Según los medios británicos, la arena estaba “prácticamente vacía” y las entradas tenían grandes descuentos. James vence a Palmetta en undercard de Matias-Ponce Prospecto Mexicano "Indio" Calixto logra triunfo en Japón Like this: Like Loading...

