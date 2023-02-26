February 26, 2023
Boxing News

Floyd Mayweather hizo un combate de exhibición en Inglaterra

El miembro del Salón de la Fama del Boxeo Floyd “Money” Mayweather hizo su tan esperado debut en el ring en el Reino Unido el sábado contra la personalidad de la telerrealidad Aaron “The Joker” Chalmers en una pelea de exhibición en el famoso O2 Arena en Londres. Trabajo fácil para Floyd, quien domino a Chalmers en los ocho rounds. No se anuncio alguna decisión. Según los medios británicos, la arena estaba “prácticamente vacía” y las entradas tenían grandes descuentos.

