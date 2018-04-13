April 13, 2018

Filipino Pumicpic beats Kimura, keeps WBO AP 126lb belt

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Free-swinging Filipino WBO#12 Richard Pumicpic (21-8-2, 6 KOs), 125.5, proved too strong and durable for previously unbeaten Japanese prospect Yoshimitsu Kimura (9-1, 4 KOs), 125.75, as he comfortably retained his WBO Asia Pacific featherweight belt by a unanimous decision (116-112 twice, 115-13) over twelve hard-fought rounds on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan.

Pumicpic took the initiative with an opening attack and maintained his aggressiveness to the hard-hitting but less experienced 21-year-old rival throughout the contest. Kimura, handled by ex-WBA 108-pound champ Yoko Gushiken, occasionally fought back hard, but was often overwhelmed by Pumicpic’s rough-and-tumble tactics in the close quarter. The Filipino’s strong heart and abundant stamina carried him to a victory after their hot exchanges of solid punches.


Filipino Lagumbay dethrones WBO#6 Obara after double knockdown
Vargas: I'm planning on having my hand raised
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.