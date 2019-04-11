Former world champions Peter “Kid Chocolate” Quillin and Caleb “Golden” Truax went face-to-face Thursday at the final press conference before they meet in an IBF super middleweight world title eliminator that headlines on FS1 and FOX Deportes this Saturday from the Armory in Minneapolis. Also in attendance at the press conference were top middleweight contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Jack Culcay, who battle in an IBF middleweight title eliminator.

Peter Quillin: “I have a very determined opponent and I’m fighting in his backyard. It’s a tough fight for both of us. I have to put my authority down on this fight and control it. It’s going to be hard with all his fans in there, but what I’ve always done is take negative circumstances, and turn them into positives.”

Caleb Truax: “The stakes are high for this fight. Whoever wins hopefully gets a crack at the title. It’s going to be tough for the loser to bounce back. If I want to keep fighting I have to leave Saturday with my hand raised.

Sergiy Derevyanchenko: “On Saturday night I’m going to put on a really good show and give the fans a beautiful fight. Everyone knows I always bring action and great technical skill. I am confident that I will be victorious on Saturday and go on to win a world championship.”

Jack Culcay: “This the step that I was looking to take in my career…I’ve been sparring with Caleb Truax, and I feel it’s gotten me completely ready for this challenge. I’m going to show it in the ring on Saturday night. It’s going to be a lot of action and a lot of skill in the ring.”