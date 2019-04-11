Former super welterweight champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout (31-5, 17 KOs) returns to the ring to take on former title challenger Terrell Gausha (21-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight bout on FS1 and FOX Deportes on Saturday, May 25 from Beau Rivage Resort Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi.

In the co-feature, unbeaten super welterweight contender Chordale Booker (14-0, 7 KOs) battles rugged veteran Wale Omotoso (27-3, 21 KOs) in a 10-round bout, while unbeaten welterweight prospect Eimantas Stanionis (8-0, 5 KOs) vs. TBA in an eight or 10-round welterweight fight.