September 13, 2023
Fierro, Zamarripa ready for war

WBO #4 lightweight Angel Fierro (21-1-2, 17 KOs) defends his WBO NABO title against Brayan Zamarripa (13-1, 4 KOs) on Friday night (September 15) at the Auditorio Municipal Fausto Gutierrez Moreno in Tijuana, Mexico, live worldwide on DAZN.

Angel Fierro: “I know he’s a brave fighter. When two Mexicans step into the ring it is all-out war, especially on a Mexican holiday. Now he wants to take my title, he must be as hungry as any other boxer fighting for a dream. I think this time the fans will win. It’s motivating to me that another Mexican wants my title, and more motivating knowing that I am now the one being hunted…I can imagine a hard fight but getting my hand raised, and then having another victory and heading to bigger stages in America.”

Brayan Zamarripa: “I’ve been in with knockout artists before, and it doesn’t scare me one bit. I’ve been training hard, harder than I ever have in my life. I know he’s a big hitter, brings good things to the table, but I am ready, I’ve been doing this my whole life. I will just go out there and show what I am capable of…I don’t know how I will beat him, but I know I am going to come out victorious. After this, we’re going after the best, we want to be ranked in the top ten and that’s what we’re looking for.”

