FIB ordena pelea Scull-Shishkin tras despojar al Canelo La Federación Internacional de Boxeo (FIB) ha ordenado que el peso supermediano número uno de la FIB, William Scull (22-0, 9 KOs), se enfrente a Vladimir Shishkin (16-0, 10 KOs) por el título mundial vacante que anteriormente ostentaba Canelo Álvarez. La FIB ha ordenado a la promotora de Scull, AGON Sports, y a la promotora de Shishkin, Salita Promotions, que lleguen a un acuerdo antes del 27 de agosto o la pelea se irá a subasta. El ex campeón indiscutido de las 168 libras, Canelo, fue despojado recientemente de su título por no enfrentarse a Scull, el título obligatorio de la FIB. Round 12 con Mauricio Sulaimán: La noche negra Aguirre-Mosquera 16 de agosto en Ciudad de Panamá Like this: Like Loading...

