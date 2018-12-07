2M Promotions will present a boxing event billed as “Festival de Talentos” on Friday, December 21 at the Gimnasio Solidaridad in Hermosillo, Mexico.

In the featured bout, bantamweight “Tornadito” Roberto Sánchez (17-2, 11 KOs) takes on Cruz “Duro” Peñuelas (9-4-1, 5 KOs) in an eight round clash. Roberto is the younger brother of the late former world champion David “Tornado” Sanchez. In his most recent bout in September, Sánchez was defeated in a war by former world champion Pedro Guevara.

Also in action will be local prospects Noé Robles (19-0, 16 KOs), Saul Robles (6-0, 5 KOs), Daniel Lugo (17-1, 14 KOs), Angel Solomon (19-2, 17 KOs) and Christian Olivo (5-0, 2 KOs) and Eduardo Ramirez (9-1-2, 6 KOs).

A fight that has a lot of attention is the local bantamweight turf war between Olivo and Jose “Langostita” Lopez.

The event has been approved by the Commission of the State of Sonora Box. Tickets are priced at 150 pesos and 110 pesos available at superboletos.com