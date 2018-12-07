Undefeated boxing legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather and kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa will battle in a special exhibition fight on New Year’s Eve from Saitama Prefecture Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

The fight will be based on the following rules and regulations:

– Three minutes per round for three rounds

– Straight boxing rules

– Both will wear either RIZIN 8 ounce gloves

– Weight: 147lbs/67.7kg

– No judges

– This will be full contact competition, but the bout is not going on boxing or MMA records

Floyd Mayweather: “This is a great way for me to go out there and give people some entertainment. It’s an exhibition match, but it’s giving me a chance to do something different.

“I love competing against fighters from all walks of life like in my amateur days. It’s all about entertainment. Nine minutes of entertainment. It’s going to be amazing.

“I’m in the entertainment business. That’s what I go out there to do. I love to do this. I’m working out to put on a show for three rounds.

“I’m going to go out there, have fun and do what I do. I’m enjoying life and I’m going to enjoy this experience.”

Tenshin Nasukawa: “This is my first time coming to Las Vegas and I’m very excited to be here. The fight is very close and I’m training hard every day to face Mayweather and leave a mark.

“This is a great opportunity and we’re happy to take it. I’m going to put everything out there and show my strengths. I think that I’m the faster fighter. I’m going to use my weapons against him.

“There’s never been a Japanese fighter to face Floyd Mayweather in the ring. As an athlete, this is something that’s a great honor and a challenging task. I’d like to make a big impression.

“I want to get the whole fight community, the whole country of Japan and the entire world involved in this fight. I’m going to go in there believing in myself and ready to prove myself.”