Fernando Martínez deja vacante el título de la FIB de las 122 libras El martes 29 de octubre, la FIB recibió la notificación de que el campeón de peso gallo junior de la FIB, Fernando Martínez, dejaba vacante su título de la FIB. En una carta dirigida al presidente Daryl Peoples, Martínez agradeció a Peoples por la oportunidad de representar a la organización con honor y respeto desde que obtuvo el título en febrero de 2022. A su vez, la FIB le deseó a Martínez un éxito continuo y todo lo mejor en sus futuros proyectos. Finaliza la 37.ª Convención Anual de la OMB Round 12 con Mauricio Sulaimán: Adiós, Fernando "El Toro" Valenzuela Like this: Like Loading...

