Ferguson-Tabul clash in Ghana co-main

By David Finger

Boxing fans in the Northwest will have an extra reason to tune into the interim WBO world junior featherweight title fight featuring Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe and Mexico’s Cesar Juarez in Accra, Ghana Saturday night (January 6th). In the co-main event 27-year old Washington native Patrick Ferguson (10-0, 10 KOs) will enter hostile territory in his quest to break into the WBO rankings as he takes on fellow undefeated prospect Abraham Tabul (11-0, 10 KOs) in a ten round fight for the WBO Africa cruiserweight title. The 27-year old Ferguson has already turned heads in the cruiserweight division due to his punching power but has yet to be seriously tested as a professional. However, he has stepped up to the plate in Accra, taking on the 27-year old Ghanaian in his hometown.

“We are going into this fight blind,” Ferguson admitted. “But (we) have really been accepted by the people of Ghana and, though he is the hometown favorite, I feel ready for this fight.”

“We’ve made progressive steps as a professional,” Ferguson’s trainer, Chauncy Welliver, said of his fighter. “Pat’s manager Ray Frye always told us after ten fights we needed a step up. We’re fighting a guy in his country for his promoter just to get experience fighting in front of someone else’s crowd.”

There is little question that the fight is a huge gamble for the undefeated Spokane native. Tabul is a fighter who has the potential to derail Ferguson’s plans thanks to his above average punching power and he will have the backing of thousands of African fans ringside, who will be cheering him on as he attempts to capture the WBO Africa belt.

Nonetheless Welliver remains confident in his fighter.

“I think Pat’s a great cruiserweight prospect and (we are) ready to prove we are world class.”