Barry: Parker won’t be affected by huge crowd

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker will not be affected by a huge audience of 80,000 fans plus if the unification bout with WBA, IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua goes ahead as expected according to Parker’s trainer Kevin Barry. ”Joshua is already talking about Tyson Fury and Wilder – this is laughable to me,” Barry told The Express. “If he’s really looking past Joseph Parker, he is in for a huge, rude awakening.”

As for fighting in front of a hostile crowd of massive proportions, Barry said, “Joseph Parker is the most relaxed fighter I have ever worked with as far as controlling his emotions. Whether it’s two, five, ten, or eighty thousand people, it is going to be the same guy that walks to the ring, the same routine that we’ve had for the last five years.”