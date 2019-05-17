Former unified bantamweight world champion Ryan Burnett (19-1, 9 KOs) will battle Jelbirt Gomera (14-5, 7 KOs) for the vacant WBC International super bantamweight title tonight at Ulster Hall in his hometown of Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Burnett-Gomera card will stream live on ESPN+ starting around 3PM ET, noon PT.

Burnett recently signed a long-term promotional contract with Top Rank and will now be competing at super bantamweight after suffering his first pro defeat last November when he tore his oblique against Nonito Donaire and was forced to retire on his stool following the fourth round.