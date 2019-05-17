By Boxing Bob Newman

The 51st annual NABF convention awards banquet was held Thursday evening at the host hotel Marriott Resort Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawai’i. After dining on Hawaiian versions of pulled pork, Mahi Mahi, grilled chicken, and beef, along with poi, fresh pineapple and local desserts, guests were introduced to Honolulu’s mayor, the honorable Kirk Caldwell.



Caldwell had received members of the NABF board on Wednesday at City Hall. Caldwell addressed the banquet gathering with a promise to bring boxing back to Honolulu.

Outgoing president Craig Hubble started out the awards ceremony by bestowing the following awards:

Lifetime Achievement- Bobby Lee (accepted by Chuck Williams)

Hard Worker- Tommy Ashy

Sam Macias Memorial- David Sutherland

Mahalo (Thank You)- Chuck Williams

Mahalo (Thank You)- Hubert Minn

Awards presented in absentia:

Rising Star- Maxim Dadashev

Matchmaker of the Year- Roberto Diaz of Golden Boy Promotions

Champion of the Year- Shakur Stevenson

Fighter of the Year- Teofimo Lopez

Promoter of the Year- Top Rank

Manager of the Year- Egis Klimas

Returning President Duane Ford then finished out the presentations with the following:

Commission of the Year: California State Athletic Commission

Executive Officer of the Year: Andy Foster (CSAC)

During his acceptance, Hubert Minn vowed to bring a WBC convention to Hawai’i as well in the near future.

–

