By Boxing Bob Newman
The 51st annual NABF convention awards banquet was held Thursday evening at the host hotel Marriott Resort Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawai’i. After dining on Hawaiian versions of pulled pork, Mahi Mahi, grilled chicken, and beef, along with poi, fresh pineapple and local desserts, guests were introduced to Honolulu’s mayor, the honorable Kirk Caldwell.
Caldwell had received members of the NABF board on Wednesday at City Hall. Caldwell addressed the banquet gathering with a promise to bring boxing back to Honolulu.
Outgoing president Craig Hubble started out the awards ceremony by bestowing the following awards:
Lifetime Achievement- Bobby Lee (accepted by Chuck Williams)
Hard Worker- Tommy Ashy
Sam Macias Memorial- David Sutherland
Mahalo (Thank You)- Chuck Williams
Mahalo (Thank You)- Hubert Minn
Awards presented in absentia:
Rising Star- Maxim Dadashev
Matchmaker of the Year- Roberto Diaz of Golden Boy Promotions
Champion of the Year- Shakur Stevenson
Fighter of the Year- Teofimo Lopez
Promoter of the Year- Top Rank
Manager of the Year- Egis Klimas
Returning President Duane Ford then finished out the presentations with the following:
Commission of the Year: California State Athletic Commission
Executive Officer of the Year: Andy Foster (CSAC)
During his acceptance, Hubert Minn vowed to bring a WBC convention to Hawai’i as well in the near future.
–