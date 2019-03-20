By Héctor Villarreal

Former light flyweight world champion Jaime Ríos has passed away on Wednesday morning at age 65 in his native Panamá following a long illness. Nicknamed “El Cieguito” (The Blindy), Ríos became the first WBA titlist in his weight división by winning a decision over Venezuelan warrior Rigoberto Marcano in 1975.



Ríos was barely approved to turn professional by the medical staff of Panama’s Boxing Commission because of his vision deficiency which he always compensated with his phenomenal style of constant movements. His pro record was 22 wins, 5 losses and 1 draw, with 10 victories by KO.