Former world champion Sakio Bika will face Lionell Thompson in an eight or 10 round super middleweight showdown that will be featured in PBC Prelims on FS1 action this Sunday from MGM National Harbor in Maryland. Bika vs. Thompson replaces the previously announced Jose Miguel Borrego vs. Jerry Brown fight, after Brown withdrew from the fight.

The FS1 prelims broadcast also features Brandon Quarles (21-4-1, 10 KOs) battling Aaron Coley (15-2-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round super welterweight bout, plus Baltimore’s Lorenzo Simpson (2-0, 2 KOs) taking on Earl Henry (0-1-1) in a four-round super welterweight attraction.

The event is headlined by two-division world champion Lamont Peterson taking on former junior welterweight world champion Sergey Lipinets in a 12-round welterweight match.