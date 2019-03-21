The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame announced its 7th annual inductee list to be enshrined August 9th and 10th at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas. Inductees include: Bernard “The Executioner” Hopkins, Juan Manuel “Dinamita” Marquez, Ronald “Winky” Wright, Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzalez, Vinny “The Pazmanian Devil” Paz, “Terrible” Terry Norris, “Schoolboy” Bobby Chacon (posthumous), Joel “El Cepillo” Casamayor, Wayne “Pocket Rocket” Mccullough, Hasim “The Rock” Rahman, Leroy “Irish” Haley (posthumous), Floyd Mayweather Sr., Duane Ford, Dan Goossen (posthumous), Dr. Edwin “Flip” Homansky, Marc Risman.