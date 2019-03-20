Celebrating its 16th year, DiBella Entertainment’s acclaimed Broadway Boxing series returns to Manhattan on Wednesday, April 10, at Sony Hall in Times Square. Ukrainian welterweight contender Ivan “The Volk” Golub (15-1, 12 KOs) will headline the event taking on Karim Mayfield (21-5-1, 11 KOs), in defense of his WBC USNBC title, scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also, WBA super middleweight women’s world champion Alicia “The Empress” Napoleon (10-1, 5 KOs) will return to the ring in an eight-round non-title bout, 6’7 former Olympian Bakhodir “The Big Uzbek” Jalolov (5-0, 5 KOs) will see action in a six-round tilt, undefeated junior middleweight prospect Hurshidbek Normatov (7-0, 3 KOs) will battle in a scheduled six-rounder, super bantamweight Khalid “Pure Gold” Twaiti (4-0, 2 KOs) will compete in a four-round bout, and welterweight prospect Brian Ceballo (7-0, 3 KOs) will fight in a six-rounder.