Unbeaten heavyweight prospect Nathan Gorman (15-0, 11 KOs) will now take on Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson (32-12-1, 18 KOs) at the Morningside Arena in Leicester, England on Saturday. Gorman has, unfortunately, been victim of late withdrawals of opponents this week, while the veteran Johnson was also due to have his first fight of the year but suffered an opponent withdrawal.

They will now face each other and the match represents a return to the Morningside Arena for the 39-year-old Johnson, who fought in Leicester last year, taking Daniel Dubois the full 10-round distance. Gorman is being primed for a clash with Dubois later this year.