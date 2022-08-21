Former WBA minimumweight world champion Carlos Cañizales (24-1-1, 18 KOs) of Venezuela retained his WBA Fedecaribe light flyweight title by way of TKO in round one over Armando “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres (26-22, 19 KOs) of Mexico. The event took place at the Auditorio BB in Mexico City, México and promoted by Producciones Deportivas.

Cañizales patiently waited for his moment to land a hook to Torres’ face which left him visibly hurt. His corner opted to stop the fight to prevent any further punishment. The offical time of the stoppage was 2:05. The victory keeps Cañizales on course for an opportunity to fight current WBA light flyweight champion Hiroto Kyoguchi.

Rounding out the undercard:

Jonathan Alexis “La Flaka” Ramírez TKO 2:51 round 2 Jerson Aguilar 10 rounds lightweights

Gabriel “Nitchs” Jiménez TKO 2:24 round 2 Axl Raí Miranda 6 rounds super lightweights

Alexis de la Cruz MD Ismael “El Borrego” Avilés (58-57, 57-57, and 58-56) 6 rounds super lightweights

Marcelino Córdoba MD Takumu “Taquito” Hosooka(39-38, 37-37 and 40-36) 4 rounds super featherweights

Jacobo Reyes UD Emmanuel Alberto “Manny” Hernández (39-38, 39-37 and 40-36) 4 rounds super featherweights

Aarón de la Cruz TKO 1 (2:00) Aarón de la Cruz 4 rounds light flyweights

Ricardo “El Gallo Negro” Cruz MD Carlos “Carlitos” Huerta (39-38, 37-37 and 39-37) 4 rounds bantamweights