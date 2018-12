Former unified world Champion Juan Francisco “El Gallo” Estrada, (38-3-0, 26 KOs), of Puerto Penasco Sonora, Mexico stopped cross-town rival Victor ‘Spock’ Mendez, (28-4-2, 20 KOs) of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico in the ten-round super-flyweight co-feature bout on Saturday night at the StubHub Center in Carson, California.

Estrada was in control of Mendez throughout the fight and Mendez’s corner had seen enough following the seventh round. The referee waved off the bout the end of round seven.