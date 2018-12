Two-time United States Olympic Gold Medalist and WBC/IBF/WBA women’s middleweight world champion Claressa Shields (8-0, 2 KOs), of Flint, MI dominated WBO women’s super-middleweight world champion Femke Hermans (9-2, 3 KOs), of Londerzeel, Belgium in a ten-round middleweight world title clash on Saturday night at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. Shields won every minute of every round en route to a 100-90 verdict on all three cards.