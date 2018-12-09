Undisputed women’s welterweight champion “The First Lady” Cecilia Braekhus (35-0, 9 KOs) successfully defended her WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO titles Saturday night with a unanimous decision over Aleksandra Magdziak-Lopes, (18-5-3, 1 KO) of Poland at the StubHub Center in what was the final HBO televised bout. Braekhus boxed patiently throughout the fight picking her shots and connecting Lopes solidly. Halfway through Lopes seemed tired as Braekhus kept the pressure and connected. Boxing poised in the ring late in the fight, Braekhus continued to back Lopes with the jab as the undisputed champ was too much for Lopes as she cruised her way to a decision victory. 100-90, 100-90, and 99-91 for Braekhus