September 1, 2022
Estrada se ve fuerte en los entrenamientos

Em1 1226
Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

El campeón de peso supermosca de la franquicia del WBC, Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada (42-3, 29 KOs) entrenó para los medios y los fanáticos antes del choque transmitido por DAZN del sábado con Argi Cortés (23-2-2, 10 KOs) en Hermosillo, México . Estrada es un favorito 16:1.

