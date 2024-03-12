March 12, 2024
ESPN+ picks up Joe Joyce comeback

ESPN+ will air Queensberry Promotions’ “Magnificent Seven” card headlined by Nathan Heaney against Brad Pauls for the British middleweight title. Featured on the undercard of that event is heavyweight contender Joe Joyce (15-2, 14 KOs), rebounding from two straight KO losses to Zhilei Zhang. Joyce will face Kash Ali (21-2, 12 KOs) in a ten rounder.

Top Rank inks Mbilli
Tim Tszyu Exclusive Interview

  • Jaime Munguia gonna take a beating this May 4th.
    Nobody beats Canelo @168lbs. Nobody!!

    After he takes care of Jaime then Benavides is next. He’s going down too.

    Morrell, Berlanga, etc etc… NOT worth Canelo’s time.

  • In this fight Joe Joyce needs to show that he can fight defensively and win decisively if he expects to have a future as a serious fighter.

    • Not going to happen, Joyce is approaching 39 years old, still doesnt even have 20 fights, has gotten shredded twice in a row, and is woefully hittable… it’s about that time for him…

    • Yes, Pan or Peter Pan that smokes pixie dust or if you go by his username of a piece of bread rides canelos jock more than canelos wife does, huh, bread.

