ESPN+ will air Queensberry Promotions’ “Magnificent Seven” card headlined by Nathan Heaney against Brad Pauls for the British middleweight title. Featured on the undercard of that event is heavyweight contender Joe Joyce (15-2, 14 KOs), rebounding from two straight KO losses to Zhilei Zhang. Joyce will face Kash Ali (21-2, 12 KOs) in a ten rounder.
I think Joyce days as a boxer are numbered
In this fight Joe Joyce needs to show that he can fight defensively and win decisively if he expects to have a future as a serious fighter.
Not going to happen, Joyce is approaching 39 years old, still doesnt even have 20 fights, has gotten shredded twice in a row, and is woefully hittable… it’s about that time for him…
