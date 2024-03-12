ESPN+ picks up Joe Joyce comeback ESPN+ will air Queensberry Promotions’ “Magnificent Seven” card headlined by Nathan Heaney against Brad Pauls for the British middleweight title. Featured on the undercard of that event is heavyweight contender Joe Joyce (15-2, 14 KOs), rebounding from two straight KO losses to Zhilei Zhang. Joyce will face Kash Ali (21-2, 12 KOs) in a ten rounder. Top Rank inks Mbilli Tim Tszyu Exclusive Interview Like this: Like Loading...

