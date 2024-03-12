By Jeff Zimmerman
Fightnews.com® caught up with WBO junior middleweight champ Tim Tszyu as he prepares to face former two-time world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman on Sat, Mar 30th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and the big boxing launch of Amazon Prime. Tszyu talked about growing up as the son of a legend and hall of famer, Kostya Tszyu. He talked about the verbal sparring with Thurman and predicted a KO. Tszyu gave his thoughts on Garcia-Haney and shared a desire to still fight Charlo and potential matchups with Spence, Crawford and Ortiz Jr at 154. He also dove into Paul-Tyson and the AJ knockout of Ngannou and much more in this exclusive interview.
I thought Tim was going to live of his daddy last name and legacy but Tim has proved that he is a serious boxer and he did not try to live from his daddy reputation like Julio Cesar Chavez jr
Carlos his dads name definately helps and he did live off of that at first. However he’s more than doing it on his own now.