March 11, 2024
Boxing News

Tim Tszyu Exclusive Interview

By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with WBO junior middleweight champ Tim Tszyu as he prepares to face former two-time world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman on Sat, Mar 30th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and the big boxing launch of Amazon Prime. Tszyu talked about growing up as the son of a legend and hall of famer, Kostya Tszyu. He talked about the verbal sparring with Thurman and predicted a KO. Tszyu gave his thoughts on Garcia-Haney and shared a desire to still fight Charlo and potential matchups with Spence, Crawford and Ortiz Jr at 154. He also dove into Paul-Tyson and the AJ knockout of Ngannou and much more in this exclusive interview.

  • I thought Tim was going to live of his daddy last name and legacy but Tim has proved that he is a serious boxer and he did not try to live from his daddy reputation like Julio Cesar Chavez jr

    Reply

    • Carlos his dads name definately helps and he did live off of that at first. However he’s more than doing it on his own now.

      Reply
