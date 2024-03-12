By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with WBO junior middleweight champ Tim Tszyu as he prepares to face former two-time world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman on Sat, Mar 30th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and the big boxing launch of Amazon Prime. Tszyu talked about growing up as the son of a legend and hall of famer, Kostya Tszyu. He talked about the verbal sparring with Thurman and predicted a KO. Tszyu gave his thoughts on Garcia-Haney and shared a desire to still fight Charlo and potential matchups with Spence, Crawford and Ortiz Jr at 154. He also dove into Paul-Tyson and the AJ knockout of Ngannou and much more in this exclusive interview.