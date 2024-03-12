Undefeated super middleweight contender Christian Mbilli has inked a long-term co-promotional agreement with Top Rank, who will work with Eye of the Tiger. Mbilli (26-0, 22 KOs) is ranked in the top 5 of every major governing body. His ring return will be announced by Eye of the Tiger and Top Rank in the coming weeks.

“It is an honor for me that this co-promotion is taking place with Top Rank,” Mbilli said. “We all know the power of promoters and the significant role they play in the boxing world. So, with Top Rank and Eye of the Tiger joining forces, I certainly have an unbeatable team as I head towards a world championship. A big thank you to my team, which once again demonstrates their hard work with this incredible partnership!”