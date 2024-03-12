Undefeated super middleweight contender Christian Mbilli has inked a long-term co-promotional agreement with Top Rank, who will work with Eye of the Tiger. Mbilli (26-0, 22 KOs) is ranked in the top 5 of every major governing body. His ring return will be announced by Eye of the Tiger and Top Rank in the coming weeks.
“It is an honor for me that this co-promotion is taking place with Top Rank,” Mbilli said. “We all know the power of promoters and the significant role they play in the boxing world. So, with Top Rank and Eye of the Tiger joining forces, I certainly have an unbeatable team as I head towards a world championship. A big thank you to my team, which once again demonstrates their hard work with this incredible partnership!”
I don’t think Mbilli’s ever champion, but he is incredibly television friendly. This deal might also give them the money they’d probably need to make Mbilli – Bazinyan if they’d fight.
Even though I do not like PBC there would be more super middle fights for him over there I would think. Although none of those guys may think the risk vs reward is worth it. Seems like a long time since Pascal and Bute were headlining at the Bell Center. Mbilli – Bazinyan might get the traction. Not certain what the casino is like that is having all those Thursday night fights in Montreal.
There’d be more FIGHTERS for him at PBC. Unfortunately, he’d probably go over there and only fight once a year (at most). Matchroom wouldn’t have been a bad idea either with Pacheco and Berlanga, but I think EOTT just deals with TopRank when they have fighters to step up. I think Makhmudov has the same type of deal.
I wanna see and mbili vs Morrell
That ain’t happening Carlos. I think morrell would just slice him up into a TKO from constant punishment. Morrell way too fast plus he is a PBC fighter.