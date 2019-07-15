July 15, 2019
Eric Hunter returns with a win

By Ricardo Ibarra at ringside
Photo: Mike Blair

Former world title challenger Eric Hunter (22-4, 11 KOs) shook the rust off after three years away from the ring, taking a five round technical decision win over journeyman German Meraz (62-57-2, 39 KOs) in a walkout bout on Friday night’s card at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington.
Hunter 3
Hunter pressed the action from the start, walking his opponent down and popping him with accurate shots. He dropped Meraz in the third round with a left hook but could not follow up after Meraz went into a defensive posture. After an accidental headbutt opened a cut on Meraz in the fifth, the ringside doctor advised referee Joel Scobie to stop the fight at 2:40 of the round, forcing the fight to go to the scorecards. All three judges had the bout for Hunter, with scores of 50-44.

