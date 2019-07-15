Terrible news. Hall of Fame boxer Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker was struck by a car and killed Sunday night in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He was just 55. According to police, at 10:04 pm they received a call for vehicle/pedestrian accident in the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Baker Road. When officers arrived, they found that Whitaker had been struck by a vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries on the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene. This case remains under investigation.

Whitaker was one of the greatest defensive boxers of all time and was considered the pound-for-pound best during a good portion of the 1990s. His most famous fight was a controversial 1993 draw with fellow ring legend Julio Cesar Chavez, who was 87-0 at the time. Most thought Whitaker deserved the victory. He won world titles at lightweight, junior welterweight, welterweight, and junior middleweight and compiled a career record of 40-4-1 with 17 KOs.