When David Lemieux fell out as the co-feature for Canelo-Jacobs, Golden Boy upgraded the super lightweight fight between Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Mauricio “El Maestro” Herrera to co-feature status. The unbeaten 21-year-old Ortiz has compiled a 12-0 record with 12 knockouts. The light-punching Herrera (24-8, 7 KOs) is on the downslide, having dropped three of his last five. Oddsmakers have made Ortiz as much as a 50:1 favorite, but the 38-year-old Herrera says he still has enough to handle Ortiz.

“I have fought undefeated fighters,” said Herrera. “It might be a young lion against an old lion but we are two lions and we are going to go toe-to-toe. You will see this lion very hungry and you will see me go get it. He will be the aggressor and I will do my thing like I always do. I will pull out all of my tricks and get the win.”