Heavyweight Joe Joyce will encounter a tall order in the shape of 6’8 former world title challenger Alexander Ustinov (subject to visa) when the Olympic silver medalist returns to the ring on May 18 at the Lamex Stadium live on BT Sport. The 8-0 Joyce is having his first fight following his promotional alignment with Frank Warren at the home of Stevenage FC as chief support to Billy Joe Saunders challenging for the vacant WBO Interim world super middleweight title against Shefat Isufi.

The 42-year-old Ustinov (34-3, 25 KOs) has dropped two straight. Joyce has won the WBA Gold title in his last fight against former world champion Bermane Stiverne in February, having previously become Commonwealth and WBA Continental champion.

“I could have waited until the big fight night on July 13th, but I wanted to keep busy,” said Joyce. “I didn’t want a journeyman, so we chose a 6 foot 8 inch giant and former world heavyweight title challenger Alexander Ustinov who’s only lost 3 times. He is big, awkward and he can punch. My aim is to take him out in spectacular fashion and put on a great show for the fans at the Lamex Stadium.”