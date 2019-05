Heavyweight Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. (32-1, 21 KOs) displays the handspeed he’ll unleash when he challenges Anthony Joshua for his WBA Super, IBF, WBO and IBO world titles on Saturday June 1 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

Ruiz just fought on April 20, so with one month to go, he’s already in pretty good shape.