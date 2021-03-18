The Boxeo Telemundo winter season comes to an end this Friday with two hot prospects in the 10 round main event. Frank “El Castigador” Gonzalez (8-1, 4 KOs) will take on Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (15-1, 8 KOs) for the vacant WBA Fedecentro bantamweight title. The card will air with a live audience from the Bryan Glazer JCC center in Tampa, Florida.

Gonzalez will be making his Telemundo main event debut. This will also be his first 10 round fight, but he says he ready.

Can please share with the viewers a bit about yourself for those who are seeing you fight for the first time?

My mother is Peruana and my father is Cubano. I am from the city of Hialeah which is in South Florida. I had 55 amateur fights. I was in the nationals in USA boxing and the Olympic Trial qualifiers in 2016.

How would you describe your professional fighting style?

I have an aggressive fighting style. My pressure increases as the fight goes on.

What have you seen in watching your opponent fight on video?

He is a strong opponent. His style is a very good style for me.

How was it preparing for your first 10 round fight both physically and mentally?

I feel good both mentally and physically to go 10 complete rounds if necessary. I definitely put in the work and preparation.

How have you remained focused knowing that so many viewers will be watching you fight for the first time?

I am extremely appreciative for this opportunity that Boxeo Telemundo is giving me and happy to be fighting on the network. I was very motivated throughout training camp. It made me train even with more hunger knowing there will be a lot of viewers seeing me fight for the first time and many of my supporters will be watching as well.

* * *

Limited tickets remain available for the event by calling 813-309-9991.

“Frank “El Castigador” Gonzalez vs “The Beast” Sanchez will air live Friday March 19th on Telemundo at 12AM/EST