Lightweight contender “Ruthless” Romero Duno (19-1, 15 KOs) will battle Juan Antonio “Mozo” Rodriguez (30-7, 26 KOs) for the vacant NABO title in the 10-round main event of the May 16 edition of the Golden Boy/DAZN Thursday Night Fights at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.

In the co-main event, Manny “Chato” Robles III (17-0, 8 KOs) will defend his NABF featherweight title against Rigoberto Hermosillo (11-0-1, 8 KOs) in a 10-round fight between two undefeated fighters.

Travell “Black Magic” Mazion (14-0, 12 KOs) will fight in an eight-round super welterweight battle.

Carlos “The Solution” Morales (17-4-3, 6 KOs) returns in an eight-round lightweight fight.

Genaro “El Conde” Gamez (8-0, 5 KOs) will battle Daniel Evangelista (20-9-2 16 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight bout.

Tenochititlan “T-Dog” Nava (7-1, 1 KOs) will participate in a six-round super featherweight fight.

Rommel Caballero (5-0, 4 KOs) will return in a six-round super featherweight battle.

Kevin Anton will make his professional debut in a four-round welterweight fight.

Opponents for the undercard will be announced shortly.