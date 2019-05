By Héctor Villarreal

After almost two years of inactivity, former WBA bantamweight super champion Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno (37-6-1, 12 KOs) outclassed Mexican Daniel Colula (12-3-2, 3 KOs) to score a unanimous decision on Tuesday night at Arena Roberto Durán in Panama. The judges scored 79-72, 77-74, 78-73.



Moreno, now invading the featherweight division, plans to fight again in August to recover his usual speed, rhythm and distance before facing a world ranked fighter.