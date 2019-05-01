In a highly controversial result, Nicaraguan bantamweight Limber Ramirez (12-2, 4 KOs) knocked down Panama-based Cuban Leosdan Nunez (10-0, 4 KOs) four times, but still came out on the short end of an eleven round split decision on Tuesday night at the Albrook Mall in Panama City. The bout was a slugfest with Ramirez dropping Nunez in round two, twice more in round four, and a fourth time in round nine, however in the end scores were 103-102 for Nunez on two cards, while Ramirez was ahead 105-100 on the third card. With the win, Nunez retained the WBA Federation title.

Also on the card, former WBA super featherweight champion Jezzrel Corrales (23-2, 9 KOs) scored a second round KO over Onalvi Sierra (27-9-1, 24 KOs), and Fedelatin light flyweight beltholder Daniel Matellon (9-0-2, 5 KOs) retained the title with a second round KO over Mario Andrade (14-9-6, 4 KOs).