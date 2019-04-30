Former long-reigning cruiserweight world champion Marco Huck (41-5-1, 28 KOs), of Berlin, Germany, will continue his comeback as a heavyweight on May 17, vying in an eight-rounder versus TBA at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. The bout will be part of DiBella Entertainment’s acclaimed Broadway Boxing series. Huck held the WBO cruiserweight title from 2009-2015, making 13 defenses. This will be just his second bout in the United States.

The event will be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass.

Also in action, Toka Kahn Clary (25-2, 17 KOs) returns to action, following a 12-round decision loss to Kid Galahad in an IBF featherweight eliminator last October. He will compete in a junior lightweight bout scheduled for eight rounds.

In the main event, undefeated junior welterweight prospect “Marvelous” Mykquan Williams (14-0, 7 KOs) will fight in his first scheduled 10-rounder against Rickey Edwards (12-2, 3 KOs) for the vacant WBC USNBC 140lb title.

Other Bouts:

Featherweight Irvin Gonzalez Jr. (12-0, 9 KOs) will take on Elijah Pierce (8-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round contest.

Heavyweight George Arias (13-0, 7 KOs) will battle southpaw Keith Barr (19-11-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

Fast-rising junior welterweight Adrian Sosa (10-0, 8 KOs) and junior welterweight prospect Anthony Marsella Jr. (12-0, 6 KOs) fight TBAs in scheduled six-rounders.

19-year-old junior lightweight Jacob Marrero (2-0, 2 KOs), junior welterweight Daiyaan Butt (3-0, 1 KO), and heavyweight Sahret Delgado (7-0, 7 KOs) will all compete in a four-round contests.