Dubois KOs Joshua en Wembley y retiene título pesado de la FIB El campeón de peso pesado de la FIB Daniel Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) derribó a Anthony Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) cuatro veces ante un récord de 96.000 fanáticos del boxeo en el Estadio Wembley en Londres. Dubois salió agresivamente y derribó a Joshua al final del primer asalto con un derechazo. Dubois continuó trabajando sobre Joshua en el segundo asalto. Dubois derribó a Joshua nuevamente al final del tercer asalto. Joshua volvió a caer al principio del cuarto asalto, pero sobrevivió. En el quinto asalto, Joshua sacudió a Dubois, pero luego fue atrapado y derribado nuevamente para el conteo. El tiempo era :59. Joshua era favorito 5:1. Jerusalén vence a Castillo y retiene el título de peso paja del WBC Resultados desde Wembley Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

