By Ray Wheatley -World of Boxing

Former IBF featherweight champion Billy “The Kid” Dib (45-5, 26 KOs) is confident he can cause a major upset when he clashes with WBO #2 welterweight Amir Khan (35-5, 20 KOs) for the WBC International welterweight title on July 12 at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah Saudi Arabia. “I did (have reservations) but I’ve sparred a lot of bigger guys throughout my career,” he said. “I did a bit of work with Shane Mosley when he was a welterweight. I’ve had experience with being in the ring with welterweights and I managed them just fine.”The other day Anthony Mundine was kind enough to do a few rounds with me and I’ve been sparring with a young junior middleweight.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think that an opportunity like this would ever arise. How can you turn it down? This is like a moment that could change your life. It’s a risk worth the reward. I know it’s a risk and I know it’s a big ask. I’ve watched Amir Khan his whole professional career closely and I believe I can be competitive against him. Now I get to enjoy Mars bars rather than having to starve myself!”

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said, “The fight between Amir Khan and Billy Dib is now officially confirmed for the WBC International title and I’m proud that it will be contested for at the magnificent King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah. The specially commissioned WBC Pearl Championship belt that was due to be challenged for will now be contested at a future date. The winner of Khan and Dib will receive a WBC ranking in the top five of the welterweight division.”