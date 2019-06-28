By Gary “Digital” Williams

There will be a scheduled eight-bout card coming to the Gardens Ice House in Laurel, MD on Saturday, June 29th. The card will be promoted by GQ Promotions.

The “GQ” in GQ Promotions — undefeated Montgomery Village, MD super welterweight Gerome Quigley, Jr. — returns to action in the main event, a six-round contest against Andre Byrd of Jacksonville, FL.

Quigley (18-0, 16 KO’s) comes back to the ring after his last outing in June of 2018 where he fought to a second-round no-contest against Raymond Serrano on the last card at the Gardens Ice House. Quigley and Serrano butted heads causing a cut on Quigley’s forehead. Byrd (7-7-2, one KO) faces a Beltway Boxer for the second straight time. Byrd lost an eight-round unanimous decision to Malik Hawkins on April 26th in Philadelphia, PA.

In a six-round cruiserweight battle, Joe Jones of Leesburg, VA takes on Twon Smith of Oklahoma City, OK. Jones (10-1, eight KO’s) competed for the first time in the Beltway as a pro and scored a demonstrative first-round TKO over Montez Brown on April 20th in Fort Washington, MD. Smith (3-2, two KO’s) lost a tough six-round split decision to Sam Crossed on December 1st in Washington, DC.

Undefeated Rockville, MD middleweight “The Cisco Kid” Francisco Bustos will also be in a six-round encounter against Delvecchio Savage of Tuscaloosa, AL. Bustos, a native of Chile, is coming off a second-round TKO over Eddie Gates on April 27th in Vienna, VA. Savage (2-2-1, two KO’s) won by a fifth-round TKO over Antonio Todd on May 10th in Atlanta, GA.

Hagerstown, MD super middleweight “The Sexy Albanian” Genc Pllana will be in a six-rounder against Dennis Williams of Monroe, LA. Pllana (4-0, two KO’s) last fought on the April 20th card in Fort Washington and scored a first-round knockout over Jonathan Morgan. Williams (4-12-1, two KO’s) lost by first-round stoppage to Sean Hemphill on April 27th in Lafayette, LA. Williams hurt his arm while in a clinch and could not continue.

Bowie, MD welterweight Marlon “The Machine” Bolen will be in a four-round contest against Khalid Bethea of New York City. Bolen (2-0, one KO) last fought on the April 27th card in Vienna and won a four-round unanimous decision over Lamont White. Bethea (0-1) lost his pro debut by four-round unanimous decision to Donyeh Thomas Cosby on May 25th in Charlotte, NC.

In an all-Beltway super featherweight bout slated for four rounds, “The Red Comet” Dante Cox of Elkridge, MD will face off with James “Too Slick” Early of Seat Pleasant, MD. Both men are coming off tough losses. Cox lost his bout to Drayvontay Speed Rawls by third-round TKO on March 8th in Hanover, MD. Early (3-3) hasn’t competed since dropping a four-round unanimous decision to Ricky De Los Santos in May of 2018 in Lincoln, RI.

DC welterweight Cornell “Hitman” Hines will be in a four-rounder against Latorie “War Machine” Woodberry of Roanoke, VA. Hines (4-0, two KO’s) won a four-round split decision against George Gethers on the April 27th card in Vienna, VA. Woodberry (2-9-2) will look to break a three-bout losing streak that includes a first-round TKO loss to Nicholas Briggs on April 26th in Lincoln, RI.

Fort Washington super middleweight “Platinum Power” Leonor Alcantara Perez returns to competition after an almost two-year absence when he takes on Justin Sykes of Hanover, MD in a four-round contest. Perez (2-0) last fought in July of 2017 and won a four-round unanimous decision over George Sheppard in DC. Sykes (0-1) dropped his pro debut to Jonathan Burrs by four-round unanimous decision on January 26th in Waldorf, MD.