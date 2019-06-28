IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey weighed 134.4 pounds to make weight for Friday night’s title defense against former champ Ray Beltran at the Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, California. Beltran, however, weighed 136.8 pounds, 1.8 pounds above the division limit. The bout will go on as scheduled, but if Beltran wins the IBF title will become vacant.



Other Weights

Carlos Adames 154 vs. Patrick Day 153.8

(NABF and NABO super welterweight titles)

Raymond Muratalla 135.2 vs. Agustine Mauras 137.4

Elvis Rodriguez 139.6 vs. Joaquin Chavez 141

Saul Rodriguez 130.6 vs. Miguel Angel Gonzalez 130.4

Chris Zavala 129.4 vs. Prisco Marquez 129.8

Dmitry Yun 135.6 vs. Jose Antonio Meza 135.2

David Kaminsky 162 vs. Osbaldo Gonzalez 162.8

Junior Fa 259.6 vs. Dominick Guinn 234.2

Ruben Rodriguez 145.6 vs. Vicente Morales 147.4

Venue: Pechanga Resort & Casino

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN, ESPN+