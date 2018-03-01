Dethroned champ Nery stops ex-champ Yamanaka; WBC 118lb belt becomes vacant

By Joe Koizumi

Anything can happen in the ring. Overweight ex-champ Luis Nery (26-0, 20 KOs), 121 (three pounds over the limit), Mexico, so quickly chalked up a TKO victory over former champ Shinsuke Yamanaka (27-2-2, 19 KOs), 117.5, dropping him four times at 1:03 of the second round on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. Yamanaka’s fragility was out of expectation as he hit the deck with Nery’s opening combinations in the first round although he had started well with stinging southpaw jabs. Nery, in round two, swarmed over the damaged ex-champ and had him on the deck three more times in the fatal second session. The referee was Michael Griffin (Canada).

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

