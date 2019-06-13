Derek Chisora (30-9, 21 KOs) will clash with former world title challenger Artur Szpilka (22-3, 15 KOs) on a huge night of Heavyweight action at The O2 in London on July 20 that also sees Dillian Whyte (25-1, 18 KOs) take on the undefeated Oscar Rivas (26-0, 18 KOs) for the number one spot in the WBC and Dave Allen (17-4-2, 14 KOs) collide with David Price (24-6, 19 KOs) in a must-win domestic showdown, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office.
Artur Szpilka: “I chose this fight because we are both crazy men and it’s going to be a crazy fight! Chisora is a good fighter, he is bull strong and he can box well. He turns up to every fight in great condition, so I know it is going to be a tough night for me. We are both warriors who like to fight, this will be violent!”
Dillian White against Oscar Rivas is an excellent match up! Rivas is a bit of a dark horse, and White is not far from the top. This could be one of the more interesting heavy weight fights of the year.
The outcome of Chisora against Szpilka is not particularly meaningful but its another good match up and should be an entertaining fight.