Derek Chisora (30-9, 21 KOs) will clash with former world title challenger Artur Szpilka (22-3, 15 KOs) on a huge night of Heavyweight action at The O2 in London on July 20 that also sees Dillian Whyte (25-1, 18 KOs) take on the undefeated Oscar Rivas (26-0, 18 KOs) for the number one spot in the WBC and Dave Allen (17-4-2, 14 KOs) collide with David Price (24-6, 19 KOs) in a must-win domestic showdown, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Artur Szpilka: “I chose this fight because we are both crazy men and it’s going to be a crazy fight! Chisora is a good fighter, he is bull strong and he can box well. He turns up to every fight in great condition, so I know it is going to be a tough night for me. We are both warriors who like to fight, this will be violent!”