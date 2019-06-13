WBA flyweight champion Artem Dalakian (18-0, 13 KOs) is set to take on Thai challenger Sarawut Thawornkham (20-1, 15 KOs) this Saturday at the Parkovy Convention Centre in Kiev, Ukraine, and will be Dalakian’s third defense of his title. Dalakian won the title in February of 2018 at the Forum in Inglewood, California, when he impressed the judges and fans while winning a unanimous decision over longtime veteran Brian Viloria. Since then, Dalakian has chosen to defend his title on his native soil, and will do so once again against a fairly unknown challenger. Thawornkham comes into the fight having scored a KO over Crison Omayao in October of last year.