Legendary WBA female mini-flyweight world champion Yésica Yolanda “Tuti” Bopp (35-1, 16 KOs) of Argentina will defend against Gabriela “Bonita” Sánchez (8-2) of Mexico on Saturday night at the Estadio FAB in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Clashes between Mexico and Argentina in women ‘s boxing have already taken the titles of “classic” and “war,” as they have intensified both in quality and quantity. Saturday’s clash televised in Mexico by Azteca 7, La Casa del Boxeo, figures to be more of the same. Bopp is 11-1 versus Mexican boxers.

The card also features an all-Argentina women’s IBF super flyweight title fight between world champion Jorgelina Guanini (9-1-1, 1 KO) and Micaela Milagros Guzman (8-1, 3 KOs), and the winner could soon face a Mexican challenger in Sulem Urbina or Paulette Valenzuela.