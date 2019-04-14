“I knew I won the fight. I’m really disappointed to train as a hard as I did and for this to happen,” said Dennis Hogan after his majority decision loss to WBO junior middleweight world champion Jaime Munguia on Saturday night in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.



“We came here in good faith, and no disrespect to the people who scored it, but that decision shouldn’t go through. This is bad for boxing, bad for me, and a rematch is accepted right away, no questions asked. You saw the game plan. It was ‘keep moving and land more shots.’ Every time I knew I was doing that. His power didn’t faze me at all because I’m moving, rolling with the punches, doing what I was doing. He’s a great fighter, but I could see it in his eyes he knew he was losing. At times he was acting desperate. I wasn’t even worried that much, no disrespect, but I could take his shots and I was landing more than him. Get CompuBox to properly count the punches. You’ll see I was winning that fight, I was so comfortable in there.”