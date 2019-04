WBO junior middleweight world champion Jaime Munguia (33-0, 26 KOs) scored a close twelve round majority decision over mandatory challenger Dennis “Hurricane” Hogan (28-2-1, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Munguia was the aggressor, but Hogan was very agile in avoiding and countering the stalking champion’s big punches. Scores were 115-113, 116-112, 114-114. Munguia was a 50:1 favorite entering the fight, which was his fourth successful defense.