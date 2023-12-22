Fighters faced off at today’s final ‘Day of Reckoning’ Press Conference ahead of Saturday’s loaded DAZN PPV card at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Anthony Joshua: “I’m here to fight, I’m not here to party and get caught up in the glitz and glamour. I want to fight. I want to perform well. I put that pressure on myself. Of course I’m tense because I want to perform. I want to win. I’ve got that urge to win. I want to hurt my opponent as well.”

Otto Wallin: “People talking about upsets, I’m going to win the fight and you shouldn’t call it an upset. It’s not really an upset, it’s just natural. This is my time so I’m ready for it…he used to be a happy guy but from what I see now he seems very stiff and tense. Maybe he’s fed up with all of this stuff.”

Deontay Wilder: “I come here to do what I do best and give the fans what they want to see. At the end of the day, no one wants to see a twelve-round fight…Don’t blink. I’m gonna give you what you want to see. Nowadays I’m called Dr. Sleep and I definitely got the NyQuil in the right hand so I hope you bring a pillow and a blanket.”

Joseph Parker: “He’s a tough kid, but I know I can knock him out. 100 percent.”

Dmitry Bivol: “Everything is possible but I’m not usually focused on a knockout because it distracts me from my plan. Of course, if I see the moment I will use this moment. I’m not a fighter who only thinks about one punch. I like to enjoy the process. I like to follow my tactics.”

Lyndon Arthur: “I’m enjoying it and I’m looking forward to Saturday…I don’t believe nobody has seen the best of me yet.”

Daniel Dubois: “Yo, Big Baby. Every baby has a daddy and I’m gonna beat you like I’m your daddy!”

Jerrell Miller: “I’m gonna cook this shrimp. The two-time quitter.”

Jai Opetaia: “Putting the politics aside and the best fight the best. This is a massive change and the name Opetaia will have its print on it. I’m here to make a statement…man, I’m ready to go to war.”

Ellis Zorro: “I’m just focused on Saturday at the moment. Like I’ve been saying all week, it’s a massive opportunity for me and I’m going to take it with both hands.”

Arslanbek Makhmudov: “I’m ready. That’s why I’m here. I need this kind of fight. I need this kind of opponent. I respect him, but Saturday I’ll go there to destroy like I usually do. That’s my job.”

Agit Kabayel: This is the biggest challenge of my career. I respect Arslanbek. He’s a good opponent, a strong guy. I think I’m also the biggest challenge in his career.”

Frank Sanchez: “I’m coming here to win. If a knockout comes, it comes.”

Junior Fa: “I’m gonna bring the best version of myself and get him out of there…win by any means necessary.”

Filip Hrgovic: “I had planned with this guy to let him box for a few rounds, but because of his nasty words, I will nee to punish him earlier…I need to punish this guy really, really bad. Like he stole something.”

Mark De Mori: “It’s a ten round scheduled fight. I’ve got absolutely no desire to go ten rounds. I’ve got the arms of a Tyrannosaurus rex, I’m not gonna out-jab him. I’m gonna get in close and I’m gonna try and break him in half.”