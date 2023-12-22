Toro Promotions and Whitfield Haydon Boxing will kick off the 2024 pro boxing year on January 4th, showcasing six heavyweight prospects at the famed Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington. The event will be streamed as a $19.99 PPV.

The 10-round main event pits Gurgen “Big Gug” Hovhannisyan (4-0, 4 KOs) against Colby Madison (11-6-2, 7 KOs). Hall of Famer Joe Goossen trains the 6’ 7”, 275-pound “Big Gug.”

Another heavyweight trained by Goossen, Olympian Tsotne Rogava (3-0, 3 KOs) faces undefeated Dante Williams (4-0, 4 KOs) in the six-round co-feature.

The opener of the streamed heavyweight fights, Dante Stone (14-1, 10 KOs) takes Alexander “The Great” Flores (18-3-1, 16 KOs).