Davis-Roach in the works Looks like WBA lightweight champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) will face WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-1, 10 KOs) next. Davis-Roach will likely land on December 14, possibly in Houston. Official announement to come soon. New opponent for Pagan Edwards-Yafai Kickoff Press Conference

