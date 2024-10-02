Looks like WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) will face WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-1, 10 KOs) next. Davis-Roach will likely land on December 14, possibly in Houston. Official announement to come soon.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
– Go Tank, go !!!!!!!!!!!!!
tank is smooth cherry picker
He should fight Ryan at 140 and this time tank should not request dehydration clause like he did
And Ryan should compromise to make the 140 lbs
Looking forward to this fight. Heck, I forgot about Lamont Roach, Jr. Let’s hope both fighters display good offense and good defense. Gervonta’s pop will make a difference in the late rounds.
A relatively ‘safe’ opponent for Davis IMO. Although Roach is talented the increase in weight alone puts him at a big disadvantage. Pity we didn’t get a Zepeda fight with Shakur currently on the sidelines.
Surprised they are not having it in DC Metro area. Both fighters hail from that way! I like Roach, I think he is a wonderful boxer, but does have the skills or power to keep David off him.
What it should have said was, I don’t think he has the skills or power to keep David off of him.
No. He does not. I like Roach as well, think he’s one of the more underrated and overlooked world champions right now, but he shouldn’t trouble Tank much. He is a very good boxer, not a great one and he isn’t much of a puncher at all and that’s judging him against guys at 130. Roach would have to fight a perfect fight to beat Tank.
People are really excited about Davis fighting another opponent from a lower division. Wow. Yall really excited for this. I’m done!
Agreed. This would be a good fight for the DMV area, as Tank has fought and decisioned Roach in the amateurs. In terms of the outcome, Roach does not crack like that at 130 lbs, so he definitely doesn’t bother Tank at 135 lbs.
Why is he fighting a junior lightweight?, these fighters today and there are some good ones but they fight one maybe twice a year, maybe, a few of them Davis inculded make as much money as you can, sometime’s waiting on a certain fight may never happen and then you find yourself fighting for half what you wanted and your rusty and stale, bad things happen to those that wait
This fight belongs in Baltimore or DC. However, I’m still interested in seeing a Tank vs. Loma matchup sometime in 2025!
Yawn.